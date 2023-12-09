The Radford Highlanders (6-4) look to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.

North Carolina Central vs. Radford Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia TV: ESPN+

North Carolina Central Stats Insights

The Eagles are shooting 44.0% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 39.4% the Highlanders' opponents have shot this season.

North Carolina Central is 3-3 when it shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.

The Highlanders are the rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 179th.

The Eagles' 73.4 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 67.8 the Highlanders allow to opponents.

North Carolina Central has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 67.8 points.

North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, North Carolina Central scored 82.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.6.

In 2022-23, the Eagles conceded 12.4 fewer points per game at home (59.7) than on the road (72.1).

North Carolina Central knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.3%) than away (34.0%).

North Carolina Central Upcoming Schedule