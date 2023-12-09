The Radford Highlanders (6-4) look to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.

North Carolina Central vs. Radford Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Carolina Central Stats Insights

  • The Eagles are shooting 44.0% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 39.4% the Highlanders' opponents have shot this season.
  • North Carolina Central is 3-3 when it shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.
  • The Highlanders are the rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 179th.
  • The Eagles' 73.4 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 67.8 the Highlanders allow to opponents.
  • North Carolina Central has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 67.8 points.

North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, North Carolina Central scored 82.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.6.
  • In 2022-23, the Eagles conceded 12.4 fewer points per game at home (59.7) than on the road (72.1).
  • North Carolina Central knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.3%) than away (34.0%).

North Carolina Central Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 @ Coastal Carolina W 70-58 HTC Center
12/2/2023 South Carolina Upstate L 85-82 McDougald-McLendon Arena
12/5/2023 @ Virginia L 77-47 John Paul Jones Arena
12/9/2023 @ Radford - Dedmon Center
12/12/2023 @ N.C. A&T - Corbett Sports Center
12/15/2023 Saint Andrews (NC) - McDougald-McLendon Arena

