The North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-3) will play the Mercer Bears (2-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

N.C. A&T vs. Mercer Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other N.C. A&T Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

N.C. A&T Players to Watch

Maleia Bracone: 12.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordyn Dorsey: 12.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Chaniya Clark: 12.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK D'Mya Tucker: 11.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Nyah Willis: 7.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mercer Players to Watch

Bracone: 12.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Dorsey: 12.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Clark: 12.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Tucker: 11.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Willis: 7.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.