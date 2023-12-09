Saturday's college basketball slate includes three games with MEAC teams in play. Among those contests is the Coppin State Eagles playing the George Washington Revolutionaries.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MEAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 - UMBC Retrievers at Morgan State Bears 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 - Coppin State Eagles at George Washington Revolutionaries 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow MEAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!