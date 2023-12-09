Should you wager on Jesper Fast to light the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Vancouver Canucks face off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Jesper Fast score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Fast stats and insights

In two of 26 games this season, Fast has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Canucks.

Fast has no points on the power play.

He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 70 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Canucks have three shutouts, and they average 19.6 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Fast recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:05 Away L 3-2 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:18 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:44 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:28 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:05 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 12:29 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:57 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:32 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 13:53 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:24 Home W 4-2

Hurricanes vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

