The Carolina Hurricanes (14-11-1) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they square off against the Vancouver Canucks (17-9-1) on the road on Saturday, December 9 at 10:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+.

Over the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have recorded a 5-4-1 record after scoring 33 total goals (four power-play goals on 29 power-play opportunities during that span, for a success rate of 13.8%). Their opponents have scored a combined 34 goals in those games.

Here's our pick for who will claim the win in Saturday's game.

Hurricanes vs. Canucks Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Canucks 4, Hurricanes 2.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-105)

Canucks (-105) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Canucks (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Canucks Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes are 4-1-5 in overtime matchups as part of a 14-11-1 overall record.

Carolina is 5-3-1 (11 points) in its nine games decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Hurricanes scored only one goal, they lost every time.

Carolina has lost all three games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Hurricanes have scored three or more goals 18 times, and are 14-3-1 in those games (to register 29 points).

In the 11 games when Carolina has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 7-4-0 to record 14 points.

When it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 13-8-1 (27 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents three times, and went 1-2-0 (two points).

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 15th 3.23 Goals Scored 3.81 3rd 20th 3.31 Goals Allowed 2.59 5th 1st 34.6 Shots 28.6 27th 1st 25.2 Shots Allowed 30 14th 16th 20.69% Power Play % 26.8% 4th 19th 78.31% Penalty Kill % 74.7% 27th

Hurricanes vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

