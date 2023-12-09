Having lost three in a row, the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

You can watch along on BSSO and ESPN+ to see the Hurricanes play the Canucks.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Hurricanes vs Canucks Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes are giving up 86 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in league action.

The Hurricanes score the 10th-most goals in the league (84 total, 3.2 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Hurricanes are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 33 goals over that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 23 8 14 22 15 11 53.2% Seth Jarvis 26 9 10 19 7 14 47.3% Martin Necas 26 7 12 19 12 7 36.8% Teuvo Teravainen 26 11 7 18 10 11 48% Michael Bunting 25 6 10 16 16 9 33.3%

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks give up 2.6 goals per game (70 in total), the 10th-fewest in the league.

The Canucks have scored 103 goals (3.8 per game), No. 1 in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Canucks are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Canucks have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that stretch.

Canucks Key Players