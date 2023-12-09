North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Guilford County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Guilford County, North Carolina today, we've got you covered below.
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southeast Raleigh High School at Ben L. Smith High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Millbrook High School at Ben L. Smith High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Oak Ridge Military Academy
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Oak Ridge, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salisbury High School at Ben L. Smith High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
High Point Christian Academy at Ben L. Smith High School
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
