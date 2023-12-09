North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Edgecombe County Today - December 9
High school basketball action in Edgecombe County, North Carolina is happening today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Edgecombe County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hunt High School at Tarboro High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Wake Academy at Tarboro High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goldsboro High School at Tarboro High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Farmville Central High School at Tarboro High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
