The East Carolina Pirates (6-3) are underdogs (by 5.5 points) to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is 140.5.

East Carolina vs. South Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Minges Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Carolina -5.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

East Carolina has combined with its opponent to score more than 140.5 points in four of eight games this season.

The average total for East Carolina's games this season has been 147.1, 6.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

East Carolina is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

East Carolina has split the two match ups it has played as underdogs this season.

The Pirates have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +200 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies East Carolina has a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

East Carolina vs. South Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Carolina 2 33.3% 75.5 151.9 65.3 136 141.8 East Carolina 4 50% 76.4 151.9 70.7 136 144.1

Additional East Carolina Insights & Trends

The Pirates put up 11.1 more points per game (76.4) than the Gamecocks allow (65.3).

When it scores more than 65.3 points, East Carolina is 3-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

East Carolina vs. South Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Carolina 5-1-0 3-1 2-4-0 East Carolina 3-5-0 0-1 5-3-0

East Carolina vs. South Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Carolina East Carolina 7-8 Home Record 10-6 4-8 Away Record 2-9 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 8-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.2 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-7-0

