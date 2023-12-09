East Carolina vs. South Carolina: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The East Carolina Pirates (6-3) will welcome in the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-1) after winning four home games in a row. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Carolina vs. East Carolina matchup.
East Carolina vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
East Carolina vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Carolina Moneyline
|East Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Carolina (-5.5)
|140.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|South Carolina (-5.5)
|140.5
|-215
|+176
East Carolina vs. South Carolina Betting Trends
- East Carolina has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Pirates have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
- South Carolina has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
- So far this season, two of the Gamecocks games have gone over the point total.
