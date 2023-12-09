Saturday's game at Minges Coliseum has the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-1) taking on the East Carolina Pirates (6-3) at 12:00 PM ET (on December 9). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 77-67 victory, heavily favoring South Carolina.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

East Carolina vs. South Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Minges Coliseum

East Carolina vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 77, East Carolina 67

Spread & Total Prediction for East Carolina vs. South Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: South Carolina (-10.4)

South Carolina (-10.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.6

East Carolina has gone 3-5-0 against the spread, while South Carolina's ATS record this season is 5-1-0. A total of five out of the Pirates' games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Gamecocks' games have gone over.

East Carolina Performance Insights

The Pirates have a +52 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.7 points per game. They're putting up 76.4 points per game to rank 144th in college basketball and are allowing 70.7 per outing to rank 178th in college basketball.

The 33.9 rebounds per game East Carolina averages rank 157th in the nation, and are 6.1 more than the 27.8 its opponents collect per contest.

East Carolina connects on 7.0 three-pointers per game (218th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.8. It shoots 32.0% from deep while its opponents hit 32.0% from long range.

The Pirates average 99.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (83rd in college basketball), and allow 91.8 points per 100 possessions (238th in college basketball).

East Carolina has committed 2.1 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.7 (99th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.8 (131st in college basketball).

