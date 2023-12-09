The Duke Blue Devils (5-3) will host the Charlotte 49ers (5-3) after winning four home games in a row. It tips at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Charlotte matchup in this article.

Duke vs. Charlotte Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: The CW

Duke vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duke Moneyline Charlotte Moneyline
BetMGM Duke (-15.5) 136.5 -1400 +750 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Duke (-15.5) 135.5 -2100 +1000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Duke vs. Charlotte Betting Trends

  • Duke has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Blue Devils and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of seven times this season.
  • Charlotte has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
  • So far this season, three out of the 49ers' seven games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Duke Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1800
  • Duke is seventh-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1800), much higher than its computer rankings (30th).
  • Duke's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 5.3%.

