The No. 22 Duke Blue Devils (5-3) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning run when taking on the Charlotte 49ers (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It airs at 2:15 PM ET on The CW.

Duke vs. Charlotte Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: The CW

Duke Stats Insights

  • The Blue Devils are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the 49ers allow to opponents.
  • Duke has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.
  • The 49ers are the 337th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Blue Devils sit at 185th.
  • The 80.9 points per game the Blue Devils put up are 19.0 more points than the 49ers allow (61.9).
  • When Duke totals more than 61.9 points, it is 5-3.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Duke put up 76.7 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 68 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Blue Devils played better at home last year, giving up 60.8 points per game, compared to 68.4 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, Duke sunk 0.2 more threes per game (7.3) than in away games (7.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (34.5%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Southern Indiana W 80-62 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/29/2023 @ Arkansas L 80-75 Bud Walton Arena
12/2/2023 @ Georgia Tech L 72-68 Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/9/2023 Charlotte - Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/12/2023 Hofstra - Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/20/2023 Baylor - Madison Square Garden

