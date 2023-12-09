How to Watch Davidson vs. Miami (OH) on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Davidson Wildcats (6-3) welcome in the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-4) after victories in four home games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Davidson vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Davidson Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 41.9% of shots the RedHawks' opponents have hit.
- In games Davidson shoots better than 41.9% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The RedHawks are the 314th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 276th.
- The 70.7 points per game the Wildcats average are just 1.9 more points than the RedHawks give up (68.8).
- Davidson has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 68.8 points.
Davidson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Davidson scored 0.5 more points per game (71.4) than it did in away games (70.9).
- The Wildcats ceded 68.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 2.9 fewer points than they allowed away from home (71.3).
- Davidson drained 7 three-pointers per game both when playing at home and when playing on the road. In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% in home games and 34.1% when playing on the road.
Davidson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Charlotte
|W 85-81
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/2/2023
|Wright State
|W 82-73
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/6/2023
|Campbell
|W 62-50
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/9/2023
|Miami (OH)
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/21/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/30/2023
|Ohio
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
