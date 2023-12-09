How to Watch Charlotte vs. Duke on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 22 Duke Blue Devils (5-3) will host the Charlotte 49ers (5-3) after winning four home games in a row. It tips at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Charlotte vs. Duke Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: The CW
How to Watch Other AAC Games
- Mississippi State vs Tulane (11:30 AM ET | December 9)
- South Carolina vs East Carolina (12:00 PM ET | December 9)
Charlotte Stats Insights
- The 49ers' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have given up to their opponents (42.6%).
- Charlotte is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 42.6% from the field.
- The 49ers are the 337th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Devils sit at 190th.
- The 49ers put up just 1.2 more points per game (68.3) than the Blue Devils allow their opponents to score (67.1).
- Charlotte has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 67.1 points.
Charlotte Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Charlotte put up more points at home (70.3 per game) than away (64.6) last season.
- At home, the 49ers conceded 61.4 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 65.7.
- Beyond the arc, Charlotte knocked down more trifectas away (8.9 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (39.2%) than at home (38.5%).
Charlotte Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Georgia State
|W 65-57
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|11/29/2023
|Davidson
|L 85-81
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/5/2023
|Stetson
|W 85-62
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/16/2023
|@ Richmond
|-
|Robins Center
|12/22/2023
|Greensboro
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
