The No. 22 Duke Blue Devils (5-3) will host the Charlotte 49ers (5-3) after winning four home games in a row. It tips at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Charlotte vs. Duke Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: The CW

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Charlotte Stats Insights

  • The 49ers' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have given up to their opponents (42.6%).
  • Charlotte is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 42.6% from the field.
  • The 49ers are the 337th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Devils sit at 190th.
  • The 49ers put up just 1.2 more points per game (68.3) than the Blue Devils allow their opponents to score (67.1).
  • Charlotte has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 67.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charlotte Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Charlotte put up more points at home (70.3 per game) than away (64.6) last season.
  • At home, the 49ers conceded 61.4 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 65.7.
  • Beyond the arc, Charlotte knocked down more trifectas away (8.9 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (39.2%) than at home (38.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Charlotte Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Georgia State W 65-57 Dale F. Halton Arena
11/29/2023 Davidson L 85-81 Dale F. Halton Arena
12/5/2023 Stetson W 85-62 Dale F. Halton Arena
12/9/2023 @ Duke - Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/16/2023 @ Richmond - Robins Center
12/22/2023 Greensboro - Dale F. Halton Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.