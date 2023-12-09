The Carolina Hurricanes, Brent Burns included, will meet the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Burns against the Canucks, we have plenty of info to help.

Brent Burns vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Burns Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Burns has averaged 21:32 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +7.

In five of 26 games this year, Burns has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In nine of 26 games this year, Burns has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In six of 26 games this season, Burns has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Burns has an implied probability of 44.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Burns going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Burns Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 70 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +33.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 26 Games 2 12 Points 1 5 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

