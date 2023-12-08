High school basketball is happening today in Wayne County, North Carolina, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wayne County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cape Fear Academy at Wayne Christian School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 8

4:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Cape Fear Academy at Wayne Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Goldsboro High School at South Granville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Creedmoor, NC

Creedmoor, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Bear Grass High School at North Duplin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Mount Olive, NC

Mount Olive, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Rosewood High School at Princeton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Princeton, NC

Princeton, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Southern Wayne High School at Eastern Wayne High School