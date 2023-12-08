In Wake County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available here.

Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ravenscroft High School at Greensboro Day School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8

6:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at St. Thomas More Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8

6:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Cary High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8

6:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Cary, NC

Cary, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeast Raleigh High School at Enloe Magnet High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8

6:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Green Hope High School at Leesville Road High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8

6:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Forsyth Country Day School at GRACE Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Wake Forest High School at Charles E. Jordan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Durham, NC

Durham, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Chapel Hill High School at Apex Friendship High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Apex, NC

Apex, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Southern Wake Academy at Roxboro Community High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Roxboro, NC

Roxboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Heritage High School at Sanderson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Apex High School at Pinecrest High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Southern Pines, NC

Southern Pines, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Eno River Academy at Triangle Math and Science Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Apex, NC

Apex, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Broughton High School at Millbrook High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 8

7:45 PM ET on December 8 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Athens Drive High School at Green Level High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8

8:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Cary, NC

Cary, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Willow Spring High School at Fuquay-Varina High School