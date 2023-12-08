North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wake County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
In Wake County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ravenscroft High School at Greensboro Day School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at St. Thomas More Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Cary High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Cary, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeast Raleigh High School at Enloe Magnet High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Green Hope High School at Leesville Road High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forsyth Country Day School at GRACE Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wake Forest High School at Charles E. Jordan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Durham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Chapel Hill High School at Apex Friendship High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Apex, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Wake Academy at Roxboro Community High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Roxboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heritage High School at Sanderson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apex High School at Pinecrest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Southern Pines, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eno River Academy at Triangle Math and Science Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Apex, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Broughton High School at Millbrook High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Athens Drive High School at Green Level High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Cary, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Willow Spring High School at Fuquay-Varina High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
