North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Vance County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Vance County, North Carolina is happening today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Vance County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cape Fear Christian Academy at Crossroads Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Henderson, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
