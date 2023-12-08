Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Union County, North Carolina today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Union County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sun Valley High School at Ardrey Kell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Porter Ridge High School at Hickory Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

Location: Harrisburg, NC

Harrisburg, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Marvin Ridge High School at Piedmont High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC Conference: Southern Carolina 4A

Southern Carolina 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Forest Hills High School at Central High School