Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Surry County, North Carolina today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Surry County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bishop McGuinness High School at Millennium Charter Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8

6:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Mount Airy, NC

Mount Airy, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Surry High School at Reagan High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Pfafftown, NC

Pfafftown, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

West Stokes High School at East Surry High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Pilot Mountain, NC

Pilot Mountain, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Forbush High School at Elkin High School