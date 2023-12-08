North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Surry County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Surry County, North Carolina today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Surry County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bishop McGuinness High School at Millennium Charter Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Mount Airy, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Surry High School at Reagan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Pfafftown, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Stokes High School at East Surry High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Pilot Mountain, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forbush High School at Elkin High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Elkin, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
