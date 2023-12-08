If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Stanly County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Stanly County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

South Davidson High School at North Stanly High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: New London, NC

New London, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Albemarle High School at West Stanly High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Oakboro, NC

Oakboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Moore High School at South Stanly High School