SSC Napoli and Juventus square off for the only matchup on the Serie A slate today.

We've got what you need in terms of how to watch today's Serie A action right here. Check out the links below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch Juventus vs SSC Napoli

SSC Napoli journeys to match up with Juventus at Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.