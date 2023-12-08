North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sampson County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Sampson County, North Carolina today, we've got you covered.
Sampson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Midway High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Salemburg, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James Kenan High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Clinton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
