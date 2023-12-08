The Toronto Raptors (9-12) take the court against the Charlotte Hornets (6-13) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and SportsNet.

Hornets vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and SportsNet

BSSE and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Raptors 116 - Hornets 113

Hornets vs Raptors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 4.5)

Hornets (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Raptors (-3.2)

Raptors (-3.2) Pick OU: Over (223.5)



Over (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.0

The Raptors have covered the spread more often than the Hornets this year, recording an ATS record of 11-10-0, compared to the 7-12-0 mark of the Hornets.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Toronto (2-2) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Charlotte (6-7) does as the underdog (46.2%).

Charlotte and its opponents have eclipsed the total 63.2% of the time this season (12 out of 19). That's more often than Toronto and its opponents have (10 out of 21).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Raptors are 5-3, while the Hornets are 5-11 as moneyline underdogs.

Hornets Performance Insights

Offensively the Hornets are the 16th-ranked squad in the league (113.1 points per game). On defense they are fifth-worst (121.6 points allowed per game).

Charlotte grabs 43.9 rebounds per game and concede 45.2 boards, ranking 18th and 25th, respectively, in the NBA.

The Hornets are 17th in the league in assists (25.6 per game) in 2023-24.

Charlotte is 19th in the league in turnovers per game (13.7) and 21st in turnovers forced (12.8).

Beyond the arc, the Hornets are 24th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (11.3). They are 14th in 3-point percentage at 36.5%.

