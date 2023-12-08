North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Orange County, North Carolina? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Orange County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chapel Hill High School at Orange High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Hillsborough, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Chapel Hill High School at Apex Friendship High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Apex, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Woods Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eno River Academy at Triangle Math and Science Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Apex, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
