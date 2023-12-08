Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Orange County, North Carolina? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Orange County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Chapel Hill High School at Orange High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Hillsborough, NC

Hillsborough, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Chapel Hill High School at Apex Friendship High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Apex, NC

Apex, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Woods Charter School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Chapel Hill, NC

Chapel Hill, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Eno River Academy at Triangle Math and Science Academy