There is high school basketball action in Northampton County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Northampton County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

KIPP Pride High School at Southeast Halifax High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Halifax, NC

Halifax, NC Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A

Tar Roanoke 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Northampton County High School at Northwest Halifax High School