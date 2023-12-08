The High Point Panthers (3-3) will face the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

N.C. A&T vs. High Point Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other N.C. A&T Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

N.C. A&T Players to Watch

Duke Miles: 18.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Kimani Hamilton: 12.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Abdoulaye: 16.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Kezza Giffa: 13.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Juslin Bodo Bodo: 3.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

High Point Players to Watch

Miles: 18.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Hamilton: 12.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Thiam: 16.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Giffa: 13.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Bodo Bodo: 3.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

N.C. A&T vs. High Point Stat Comparison

High Point Rank High Point AVG N.C. A&T AVG N.C. A&T Rank 24th 87.2 Points Scored 65.4 320th 292nd 76.8 Points Allowed 91.6 362nd 8th 42.2 Rebounds 23.0 362nd 22nd 13.2 Off. Rebounds 6.0 337th 22nd 10.2 3pt Made 8.0 129th 249th 12.0 Assists 11.4 270th 112th 11.0 Turnovers 9.6 44th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.