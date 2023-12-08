The High Point Panthers (3-3) will face the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

N.C. A&T vs. High Point Game Information

N.C. A&T Players to Watch

  • Duke Miles: 18.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kimani Hamilton: 12.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Abdoulaye: 16.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kezza Giffa: 13.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Juslin Bodo Bodo: 3.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.8 BLK

High Point Players to Watch

N.C. A&T vs. High Point Stat Comparison

High Point Rank High Point AVG N.C. A&T AVG N.C. A&T Rank
24th 87.2 Points Scored 65.4 320th
292nd 76.8 Points Allowed 91.6 362nd
8th 42.2 Rebounds 23.0 362nd
22nd 13.2 Off. Rebounds 6.0 337th
22nd 10.2 3pt Made 8.0 129th
249th 12.0 Assists 11.4 270th
112th 11.0 Turnovers 9.6 44th

