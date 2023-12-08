The High Point Panthers (7-3) will try to build on a four-game winning stretch when they host the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

N.C. A&T vs. High Point Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

N.C. A&T Stats Insights

The Aggies have shot at a 37.2% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points below the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.

N.C. A&T has compiled a 0-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Panthers are the rebounding team in the country, the Aggies rank 251st.

The Aggies put up an average of 68.3 points per game, six fewer points than the 74.3 the Panthers allow to opponents.

N.C. A&T has put together a 0-2 record in games it scores more than 74.3 points.

N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

N.C. A&T put up more points at home (74.6 per game) than on the road (68.6) last season.

At home, the Aggies conceded 66.2 points per game, 15.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (81.3).

N.C. A&T knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than away (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than on the road (30.7%).

N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule