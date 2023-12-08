The High Point Panthers (7-3) will try to build on a four-game winning stretch when they host the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

N.C. A&T vs. High Point Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

N.C. A&T Stats Insights

  • The Aggies have shot at a 37.2% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points below the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.
  • N.C. A&T has compiled a 0-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the rebounding team in the country, the Aggies rank 251st.
  • The Aggies put up an average of 68.3 points per game, six fewer points than the 74.3 the Panthers allow to opponents.
  • N.C. A&T has put together a 0-2 record in games it scores more than 74.3 points.

N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • N.C. A&T put up more points at home (74.6 per game) than on the road (68.6) last season.
  • At home, the Aggies conceded 66.2 points per game, 15.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (81.3).
  • N.C. A&T knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than away (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than on the road (30.7%).

N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Alabama State L 88-73 Pete Hanna Center
11/25/2023 @ Samford L 101-83 Pete Hanna Center
12/2/2023 Citadel L 85-68 Corbett Sports Center
12/8/2023 @ High Point - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/12/2023 North Carolina Central - Corbett Sports Center
12/16/2023 Texas Southern - Michelob ULTRA Arena

