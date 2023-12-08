If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Covenant Day School at Carmel Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Matthews, NC

Matthews, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Hopewell High School at Harding University High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Sun Valley High School at Ardrey Kell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Charlotte Christian School at Wesleyan Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: High Point, NC

High Point, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Cox Mill High School at Charlotte Country Day School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at South Mecklenburg High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Butler High School at Garinger High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: Southwestern 4A

Southwestern 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

East Mecklenburg High School at Rocky River High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Mint Hill, NC

Mint Hill, NC Conference: Southwestern 4A

Southwestern 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

West Charlotte High School at Mallard Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: Queen City 3A/4A

Queen City 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology at Palisades High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Norman Charter High School at Northwest Cabarrus High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

West Mecklenburg High School at Julius Chambers High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: Queen City 3A/4A

Queen City 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Corvian Community School at Lincoln Charter High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Denver, NC

Denver, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

William Amos Hough High School at North Mecklenburg High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Huntersville, NC

Huntersville, NC Conference: Queen City 3A/4A

Queen City 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Winston Salem Christian School at Victory Christian Center School