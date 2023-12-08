North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnston County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Johnston County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Johnston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Johnston High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Clayton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smithfield- Selma High School at North Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Kenly, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union Pines High School at South Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Four Oaks, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rosewood High School at Princeton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Princeton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.