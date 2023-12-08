Check out the injury report for the Charlotte Hornets (6-13), which currently has four players listed (including Mark Williams), as the Hornets ready for their matchup against the Toronto Raptors (9-12) at Spectrum Center on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Hornets head into this game following a 111-100 loss to the Bulls on Wednesday. Gordon Hayward put up 27 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Hornets.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Frank Ntilikina PG Out Leg LaMelo Ball PG Out Ankle 24.7 5.5 8.2 Mark Williams C Questionable Back 13.2 10.1 1.2 Cody Martin SF Out Knee

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hornets vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and SportsNet

BSSE and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.