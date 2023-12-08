Hornets vs. Raptors December 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Toronto Raptors (8-10), on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Spectrum Center, battle the Charlotte Hornets (5-11). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET.
Hornets vs. Raptors Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Hornets Players to Watch
- Mark Williams puts up 13.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Gordon Hayward posts 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- P.J. Washington posts 14.5 points, 2.0 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.
- Brandon Miller posts 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 46.4% from the field and 37.3% from downtown with 1.7 made treys per game.
- Terry Rozier puts up 20.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.3% from the field and 26.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Scottie Barnes is averaging 18.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He's also sinking 45.2% of his shots from the field and 38.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.
- On a per-game basis, Pascal Siakam gives the Raptors 19.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Dennis Schroder gets the Raptors 16.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game while averaging 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Jakob Poeltl gets the Raptors 11.0 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while averaging 0.9 steals and 1.0 block.
- OG Anunoby gives the Raptors 15.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while delivering 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.
Hornets vs. Raptors Stat Comparison
|Hornets
|Raptors
|112.7
|Points Avg.
|111.4
|121.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.6
|47.0%
|Field Goal %
|46.4%
|35.0%
|Three Point %
|34.3%
