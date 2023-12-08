On Friday, December 8, 2023, the Toronto Raptors (9-12) take on the Charlotte Hornets (6-13) at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and SportsNet.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hornets vs. Raptors matchup.

Hornets vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and SportsNet

BSSE and SportsNet Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Hornets vs Raptors Additional Info

Hornets vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors are being outscored by 1.7 points per game with a -35 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.8 points per game (24th in the NBA) and allow 112.5 per outing (13th in the league).

The Hornets are being outscored by 8.5 points per game, with a -161 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.1 points per game (16th in NBA), and give up 121.6 per contest (26th in league).

These two teams average a combined 223.9 points per game, 0.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams put up 234.1 combined points per game, 10.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Toronto has compiled an 11-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Charlotte has put together a 7-12-0 ATS record so far this season.

Hornets and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets +100000 +50000 - Raptors +25000 +10000 -

