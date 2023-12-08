The High Point Panthers (7-3) are heavily favored (-21.5) to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 161.5 points.

High Point vs. N.C. A&T Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under High Point -21.5 161.5

High Point Betting Records & Stats

High Point and its opponents have scored more than 161.5 points in four of eight games this season.

High Point has an average total of 164.8 in its outings this year, 3.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Panthers are a perfect 8-0-0 against the spread this season.

High Point (8-0-0 ATS) has covered the spread 100% of the time, 57.1% more often than N.C. A&T (3-4-0) this season.

High Point vs. N.C. A&T Over/Under Stats

Games Over 161.5 % of Games Over 161.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total High Point 4 50% 90.5 158.8 74.3 166.3 155 N.C. A&T 3 42.9% 68.3 158.8 92 166.3 142.8

Additional High Point Insights & Trends

The Panthers record just 1.5 fewer points per game (90.5) than the Aggies allow (92).

When High Point puts up more than 92 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

High Point vs. N.C. A&T Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) High Point 8-0-0 0-0 5-3-0 N.C. A&T 3-4-0 3-1 6-1-0

High Point vs. N.C. A&T Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

High Point N.C. A&T 10-5 Home Record 8-5 2-11 Away Record 4-10 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 69.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

