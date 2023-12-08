How to Watch the High Point vs. Davidson Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Davidson Wildcats (8-1) will attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when hosting the High Point Panthers (4-5) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.
High Point Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
High Point vs. Davidson Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers' 61.7 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 53.1 the Wildcats give up.
- When it scores more than 53.1 points, High Point is 4-3.
- Davidson's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 61.7 points.
- The 72.6 points per game the Wildcats score are just 1.4 more points than the Panthers allow (71.2).
- When Davidson totals more than 71.2 points, it is 4-0.
- When High Point gives up fewer than 72.6 points, it is 4-1.
- The Wildcats shoot 45.8% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Panthers concede defensively.
High Point Leaders
- Nakyah Terrell: 10.2 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)
- Lauren Bevis: 15.9 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (18-for-54)
- Callie Scheier: 4.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 22.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
- Bukky Akinsola: 6.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.8 FG%
- Amaria McNear: 4.2 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)
High Point Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Arizona State
|L 77-69
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/30/2023
|Johnson C. Smith
|W 61-50
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Colorado State
|L 93-61
|Moby Arena
|12/8/2023
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/18/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/21/2023
|Campbell
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
