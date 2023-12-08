The Davidson Wildcats (8-1) will attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when hosting the High Point Panthers (4-5) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

High Point Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

High Point vs. Davidson Scoring Comparison

The Panthers' 61.7 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 53.1 the Wildcats give up.

When it scores more than 53.1 points, High Point is 4-3.

Davidson's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 61.7 points.

The 72.6 points per game the Wildcats score are just 1.4 more points than the Panthers allow (71.2).

When Davidson totals more than 71.2 points, it is 4-0.

When High Point gives up fewer than 72.6 points, it is 4-1.

The Wildcats shoot 45.8% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Panthers concede defensively.

High Point Leaders

Nakyah Terrell: 10.2 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

10.2 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28) Lauren Bevis: 15.9 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (18-for-54)

15.9 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (18-for-54) Callie Scheier: 4.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 22.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

4.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 22.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Bukky Akinsola: 6.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.8 FG%

6.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.8 FG% Amaria McNear: 4.2 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

High Point Schedule