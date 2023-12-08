The High Point Panthers (7-3) hope to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-7) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

High Point vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

High Point Stats Insights

  • The Panthers make 49.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points lower than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (53.9%).
  • High Point has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 53.9% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 19th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies rank 360th.
  • The Panthers score only 1.5 fewer points per game (90.5) than the Aggies give up (92).
  • When High Point totals more than 92 points, it is 3-1.

High Point Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • High Point put up 79.9 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 69.2 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Panthers played better in home games last season, ceding 73.5 points per game, compared to 83 on the road.
  • In home games, High Point drained 0.6 fewer three-pointers per game (7.5) than on the road (8.1). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (32.5%) compared to in away games (34.1%).

High Point Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Morgan State W 77-59 Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/2/2023 @ North Florida W 86-79 UNF Arena
12/5/2023 Western Carolina W 97-71 Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/8/2023 N.C. A&T - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/16/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum
12/19/2023 UNC Greensboro - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

