The High Point Panthers (7-3) hope to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-7) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

High Point vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

High Point Stats Insights

The Panthers make 49.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points lower than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (53.9%).

High Point has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 53.9% from the field.

The Panthers are the 19th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies rank 360th.

The Panthers score only 1.5 fewer points per game (90.5) than the Aggies give up (92).

When High Point totals more than 92 points, it is 3-1.

High Point Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

High Point put up 79.9 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 69.2 points per contest.

Defensively the Panthers played better in home games last season, ceding 73.5 points per game, compared to 83 on the road.

In home games, High Point drained 0.6 fewer three-pointers per game (7.5) than on the road (8.1). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (32.5%) compared to in away games (34.1%).

High Point Upcoming Schedule