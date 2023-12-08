North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hertford County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Hertford County, North Carolina today? We've got what you need.
Hertford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Currituck County High School at Hertford County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Ahoskie, NC
- Conference: Northeastern Coastal 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
