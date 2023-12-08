North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Greene County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Greene County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Lenoir High School at Greene Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Snow Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
