There is high school basketball action in Gaston County, North Carolina today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.

Gaston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Davidson Day School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8

6:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Davidson, NC

Davidson, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

West Lincoln High School at Cherryville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Cherryville, NC

Cherryville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Forestview High School at Bessemer City High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Bessemer City, NC

Bessemer City, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Piedmont Community Charter at Highland School of Technology

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Rutherford High School at Stuart W Cramer High School