North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
If you live in Forsyth County, North Carolina and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bishop McGuinness High School at Millennium Charter Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Mount Airy, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forsyth Country Day School at GRACE Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenn High School at Ragsdale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Jameston, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity High School at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Winston Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwest Guilford High School at East Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Tabor High School at West Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Surry High School at Reagan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Pfafftown, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School at Carver High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Winston Salem, NC
- Conference: Northwest Piedmont 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winston Salem Christian School at Victory Christian Center School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union Grove Christian School at Triad Baptist Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Kernersville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkland High School at T Wingate Andrews High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: High Point, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
