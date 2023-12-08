If you live in Forsyth County, North Carolina and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bishop McGuinness High School at Millennium Charter Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8

6:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Mount Airy, NC

Mount Airy, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Forsyth Country Day School at GRACE Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Glenn High School at Ragsdale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Jameston, NC

Jameston, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity High School at Oak Grove High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Winston Salem, NC

Winston Salem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwest Guilford High School at East Forsyth High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Tabor High School at West Cabarrus High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Surry High School at Reagan High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Pfafftown, NC

Pfafftown, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School at Carver High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Winston Salem, NC

Winston Salem, NC Conference: Northwest Piedmont 1A

Northwest Piedmont 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Winston Salem Christian School at Victory Christian Center School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Union Grove Christian School at Triad Baptist Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Kernersville, NC

Kernersville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Parkland High School at T Wingate Andrews High School