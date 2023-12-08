North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Davie County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Davie County, North Carolina is happening today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Davie County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alexander Central High School at Davie County High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Mocksville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
