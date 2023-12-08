The High Point Panthers (4-5) aim to stop a five-game road losing skid at the Davidson Wildcats (8-1) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Davidson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Davidson vs. High Point Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers score an average of 61.7 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 53.1 the Wildcats give up.
  • High Point is 4-3 when it scores more than 53.1 points.
  • Davidson has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.7 points.
  • The Wildcats put up just 1.4 more points per game (72.6) than the Panthers allow (71.2).
  • When Davidson scores more than 71.2 points, it is 4-0.
  • When High Point gives up fewer than 72.6 points, it is 4-1.
  • The Wildcats shoot 45.8% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Panthers concede defensively.

Davidson Leaders

  • Millie Prior: 11.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 BLK, 55.4 FG%
  • Charlise Dunn: 12.3 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50)
  • Suzi-Rose Deegan: 13.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.1 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)
  • Issy Morgan: 9.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 58.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (8-for-16)
  • Elle Sutphin: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Davidson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Appalachian State W 64-41 John M. Belk Arena
12/2/2023 Longwood W 83-46 John M. Belk Arena
12/5/2023 Dayton W 81-53 John M. Belk Arena
12/8/2023 High Point - John M. Belk Arena
12/18/2023 UNC Wilmington - John M. Belk Arena
12/21/2023 @ Charlotte - Dale F. Halton Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.