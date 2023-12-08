The High Point Panthers (4-5) aim to stop a five-game road losing skid at the Davidson Wildcats (8-1) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Davidson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Davidson vs. High Point Scoring Comparison

The Panthers score an average of 61.7 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 53.1 the Wildcats give up.

High Point is 4-3 when it scores more than 53.1 points.

Davidson has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.7 points.

The Wildcats put up just 1.4 more points per game (72.6) than the Panthers allow (71.2).

When Davidson scores more than 71.2 points, it is 4-0.

When High Point gives up fewer than 72.6 points, it is 4-1.

The Wildcats shoot 45.8% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Panthers concede defensively.

Davidson Leaders

Millie Prior: 11.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 BLK, 55.4 FG%

11.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 BLK, 55.4 FG% Charlise Dunn: 12.3 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50)

12.3 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50) Suzi-Rose Deegan: 13.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.1 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

13.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.1 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32) Issy Morgan: 9.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 58.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (8-for-16)

9.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 58.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (8-for-16) Elle Sutphin: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

Davidson Schedule