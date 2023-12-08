How to Watch the Davidson vs. High Point Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The High Point Panthers (4-5) aim to stop a five-game road losing skid at the Davidson Wildcats (8-1) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Davidson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Davidson vs. High Point Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers score an average of 61.7 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 53.1 the Wildcats give up.
- High Point is 4-3 when it scores more than 53.1 points.
- Davidson has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.7 points.
- The Wildcats put up just 1.4 more points per game (72.6) than the Panthers allow (71.2).
- When Davidson scores more than 71.2 points, it is 4-0.
- When High Point gives up fewer than 72.6 points, it is 4-1.
- The Wildcats shoot 45.8% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Panthers concede defensively.
Davidson Leaders
- Millie Prior: 11.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 BLK, 55.4 FG%
- Charlise Dunn: 12.3 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50)
- Suzi-Rose Deegan: 13.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.1 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)
- Issy Morgan: 9.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 58.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (8-for-16)
- Elle Sutphin: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
Davidson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Appalachian State
|W 64-41
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/2/2023
|Longwood
|W 83-46
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/5/2023
|Dayton
|W 81-53
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/8/2023
|High Point
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/18/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Charlotte
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
