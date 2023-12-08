North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cumberland County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Cumberland County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Scotland High School at Jack Britt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Triton High School at Terry Sanford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Overhills High School at E. E. Smith High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harnett Central High School at Westover High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
