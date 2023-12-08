North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Craven County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Craven County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Craven County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Craven High School at New Bern High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: New Bern, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
