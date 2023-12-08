There is high school basketball competition in Chatham County, North Carolina today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Chatham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Jordan- Matthews High School at Chatham Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

Location: Bear Creek, NC

Bear Creek, NC Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Graham High School at Seaforth High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

Location: Pittsboro, NC

Pittsboro, NC Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A

How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Northwood High School