High school basketball is happening today in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cox Mill High School at Charlotte Country Day School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Jay M. Robinson High School at South Rowan High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: China Grove, NC

China Grove, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Pleasant High School at Concord High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Porter Ridge High School at Hickory Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Harrisburg, NC

Harrisburg, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Tabor High School at West Cabarrus High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Norman Charter High School at Northwest Cabarrus High School