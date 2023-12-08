North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alexander County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Alexander County, North Carolina. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Alexander County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alexander Central High School at Davie County High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Mocksville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
