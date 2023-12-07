The Charlotte 49ers (5-4) travel to face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-6) after losing three road games in a row. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network X

Wake Forest vs. Charlotte Scoring Comparison

  • The 49ers put up an average of 62.1 points per game, just 3.0 fewer points than the 65.1 the Demon Deacons give up.
  • Charlotte has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 65.1 points.
  • Wake Forest is 0-3 when it gives up fewer than 62.1 points.
  • The Demon Deacons average 61.4 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 56.1 the 49ers give up.
  • When Wake Forest totals more than 56.1 points, it is 2-2.
  • When Charlotte allows fewer than 61.4 points, it is 5-2.
  • This season the Demon Deacons are shooting 39.3% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 49ers concede.
  • The 49ers shoot 39.1% from the field, just 1.9 lower than the Demon Deacons allow.

Wake Forest Leaders

  • Elise Williams: 9.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 28.1 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)
  • Kaia Harrison: 10.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
  • Malaya Cowles: 9.4 PTS, 61.5 FG%
  • Alyssa Andrews: 4.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 29.7 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)
  • Alexandria Scruggs: 6.5 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

Wake Forest Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Villanova L 74-65 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
11/30/2023 Texas A&M L 81-57 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/3/2023 @ JMU L 55-53 Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/7/2023 Charlotte - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/10/2023 Norfolk State - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/17/2023 @ Georgetown - McDonough Gymnasium

