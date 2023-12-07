Thursday's contest features the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-6) and the Charlotte 49ers (5-4) squaring off at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 62-61 victory for Wake Forest according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on December 7.

The Demon Deacons enter this matchup on the heels of a 55-53 loss to JMU on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wake Forest vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wake Forest vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: Wake Forest 62, Charlotte 61

Other ACC Predictions

Wake Forest Schedule Analysis

Against the Saint Louis Billikens on November 20, the Demon Deacons picked up their signature win of the season, a 94-66 victory.

The Demon Deacons have two losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 32nd-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Wake Forest is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the second-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wake Forest Leaders

Elise Williams: 9.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 28.1 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)

9.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 28.1 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42) Kaia Harrison: 10.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

10.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Malaya Cowles: 9.4 PTS, 61.5 FG%

9.4 PTS, 61.5 FG% Alyssa Andrews: 4.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 29.7 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

4.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 29.7 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21) Alexandria Scruggs: 6.5 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

Wake Forest Performance Insights

The Demon Deacons have a -30 scoring differential, falling short by 3.7 points per game. They're putting up 61.4 points per game to rank 259th in college basketball and are allowing 65.1 per contest to rank 202nd in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.